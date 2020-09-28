Natural Grocers Expands Wine and Beer Program

Natural Grocers is expanding its Cottage Wine and Craft Beer shop to its store in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Customers can now enjoy a top-shelf selection of organic and biodynamic wines, craft beer and other alcoholic beverages that have been vetted to meet the same rigorous, high-quality standards that all products must satisfy to be sold at Natural Grocers.

In celebration of this customer-favorite expansion, Klamath Falls shoppers will enjoy a 25% store-wide discount between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11, 2020.

Natural Grocers is striving to become what it calls the neighborhood destination for a flavorful brew or wine pairing to complete a meal. Customers can now enjoy a one-stop shopping trip with organic, biodynamic, gluten-free, low-sugar and low-calorie selections to find their favorite adult beverages. The shop carries traditional fan favorites, along with a wide variety of new and unique offerings, which include:

Local Craft Beer and Cider : Klamath Basin Brewing (Klamath Falls, Oregon); Caldera Brewing (Ashland, Oregon); Walkabout Brewing Co. (Medford, Oregon); Boneyard Beer (Bend, Oregon); Eel River Brewing Co. (Fortuna, California); and North Coast Brewing Company (Fort Bragg, California)

Only Organic and Biodynamic Wine : Troon Vineyard (Grants Pass, Oregon); Wild Wines (Jacksonville, Oregon); Pacific Redwood Organic (Mendocino County, Califorina); Keeler Estate Vineyard (Amity, Oregon); and Cooper Mountain Winery (Beaverton, Oregon)

Fortified and Fizzy : KYLA Hard Kombucha (Hood River, Oregon); Suzie's Organic Hard Seltzer (Pendleton, Oregon); Eel River Clarity (Fortuna, California); and Flying Embers Organic Hard Seltzer and Organic Hard Kombucha (Los Angeles, California)

"By adding Cottage Craft Beer and Wine to our Klamath Falls store, we are now truly offering the community a one-stop grocery shopping solution," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' co-president. "We are excited to provide this new service to our customers so that they can now get all the ingredients they need for a healthy meal, add in a beer or wine pairing, and stop by the supplement department to pick up some milk thistle and other liver-supporting formulas."

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.