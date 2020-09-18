Southeastern Grocers Breaks Out Wine Advent Calendar

Southeastern Grocers is enabling shoppers to raise a series of toasts during the festive season with its first Holiday Wine Advent Calendar. The limited-edition item offers 24 individual sipping-size bottles so that imbibers can sample a new variety each night.

Now available while supplies last in select Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina for $59.99, the calendar features a selection of domestic reds, whites and rosés.

“The Holiday Wine Advent calendar is a fun way to help aspiring sommeliers to novice wine lovers celebrate the holidays and try new wine varieties, one glass at a time,” Jacksonville, Florida-based retailer noted. “The selections celebrate some of Southeastern Grocers’ key wine partners from California, Oregon and Washington, while also providing customers the opportunity to find a new favorite wine selection to share with family and friends just in time for the holidays.”

Other retailers to offer advent calendars with a gourmet twist include Issaquah, Washington-based Costco (wine and beer) and Batavia, Illinois-based Aldi (wine, beer, hard seltzer and cheese).

The parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, Southeastern Grocers operates 550 grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Costco and Aldi and Nos. 5 and 26 on PG's list.