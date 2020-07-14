Southeastern Grocers Advances Omnichannel Retail Strategy

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) has teamed with marketing technology provider Eagle Eye Solutions and POS receipt-marketing technology company Ecrebo Inc. to support its business transformation strategy and goal of becoming a digitally enabled omnichannel retailer.

Eagle Eye was tasked with expanding SEG’s media channels, as well as customer loyalty and CPG promotions, while Ecrebo’s brief was to enable full control over the grocer’s paper and digital receipt communications. As it adapts to evolving shopping behaviors and customer needs, SEG will employ Eagle Eye’s AIR Platform as a centralized hub for continuously capturing customer data and consumer interactions, and to drive greater marketing efficiencies and return. The vendor is also enabling nine media channels that can be monetized and provide SEG with additional revenue streams. Meanwhile, Ecrebo’s light-touch POS software technology will help the grocer communicate with its shoppers quickly and effectively.

“What started as an initial strategy to improve our coupon marketing has evolved into a much larger and comprehensive strategy to become digitally connected with customers, better understand behaviors across different channels, and be able to serve each customer individually with the right offers and content,” noted Adam Kirk, SVP – marketing at Jacksonville, Florida-based SEG.

Shoppers at SEG’s stores will receive relevant coupons printed on each receipt at checkout, with variables such as brand offers and availability based on location. If the shopper is already known, coupons can also be personalized and delivered to a customer’s mobile wallet.

Eagle Eye will introduce more media channels for SEG starting this month, including on- and off-property paid media, connected-shelf digital coupons, and targeted emails, as part of the retailer’s larger strategy to increase revenues, lower marketing costs and drive customer loyalty.

“The importance of being able to digitally connect with customers in today’s operating environment cannot be overstated,” said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, a U.K. company with its North American headquarters in Toronto. “For years, grocery chains have been challenged by siloed data and marketing channels, limited visibility of customers, missed opportunities to generate more revenues across media channels, and inability to drive transactional loyalty at scale. Our technology helps Southeastern Grocers overcome all of those issues. We’re enabling the ability to have a single view of the customer and realize the full potential of being an omnichannel retailer.”

Added David Buckingham, CEO of Ecrebo, a U.K. company with its U.S. headquarters in Chicago: “We are proud to provide Southeastern Grocers with the POS technology that enables them to communicate effectively to each customer.”

The parent company and home of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.