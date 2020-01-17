Press enter to search
Giant Food Boosts Private Brands With Wine

By David Salazar - 01/17/2020
Giant Food has unveiled Artie, a selection of four private label wines priced between $6.99 and $9.99 a bottle, in 57 stores in the greater Washington, D.C., region. 

Artie wines’ labels feature a playful cork icon highlighting the origin country of each varietal. The full lineup includes a 2018 South African chardonnay, a 2017 Australian cabernet sauvignon, a 2018 pinot grigio from Italy and a 2018 sauvignon blanc from France. 

The company noted that Giant Food’s beer and wine category manager Jeffrey Pygott played an instrumental role in bringing Artie to stores, tasting and hand-selecting each one. 

“We are thrilled to bring Artie wines, an easy-to-drink, affordable and lighthearted line, to our shoppers in Virginia,” Pygott said. “These wines are a great way to explore different wine varietals and pair with various favorite foods with family and friends.”

Giant is underscoring the launch with a mix-and-match deal that offers 10% off six or more bottles of wine in the store. 

Private label wine is a big trend in the industry. Just last year Progressive Grocer sister brand Store Brands reported on several retailers launching new private-brand wines, including TargetAmazon and Lidl. Some retailers, like Costco and Trader Joe's, have been playing in the space successfully for years. 

Landover, Md.-based Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

