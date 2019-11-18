The Best Way to Price Private Label Items

Private labels emerged decades ago. Since then, they’ve proved to be extremely effective in improving profit margins and customer loyalty, and Walmart has been the superstar of leveraging their potential. The sheer fact that the company remains the No. 1 retailer in the world while 84% of its customers buy its store-brand items proves that.

Despite their decades-long history, though, private labels seem to be entering their heyday just now.

“Younger” retailers like Aldi, the rising star of the U.S. grocery market, and Amazon have started unleashing their power just recently and are already doing great. Aldi’s own brands account for nearly 90% of its assortment. As for Amazon, its store brands have grown from 252 products in June 2013 to 1,506 products in 2017. Both companies are growing immensely.

Retailers use private label items to hit a variety of their business goals — from appealing to a wider range of customers, to entering new niche categories and selling channels, to controlling assortment and profits, to differentiating from competitors.