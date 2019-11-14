4 New Rules for Winning the Fresh Shopper

Food retailers that want to win in the perimeter, specifically when it comes to fresh food, must adapt to change and listen to their customers in the form of private-brand development, innovation and customization.

According to Stamford, Conn.-based Daymon’s new "What’s Next in Fresh" report, key trends driving change in fresh, and the action steps retailers must take to innovate and lead in 2020 and beyond, include:

Private brands are a trademark of best-in-class fresh retailers

Leading retailers generate 43% of their overall sales from perishable foods versus the industry average of 32%, and Daymon found a common thread in top performers’ approach to disruptions: using their private brands to own fresh.

Plant-based growth is necessitating new approaches to strategy and merchandising

Plant-based has moved beyond a fad to an industry movement. More than 50% of meat eaters purchase plant-based proteins, large manufacturers are acquiring plant-based startups, and foodservice is all in on plant-based. Retailers must rethink their approach to fresh strategy and merchandising to champion this trend and make it easy for shoppers and their manufacturing partners to know where and how to buy and engage.

“Craft” sets the new standard for quality across the fresh department

Most retailers are lagging in “craft” quality and need to quickly adapt to the changing landscape by applying it to all areas of the fresh department -- not just in produce. By taking a total store approach and multiplying “craft” touchpoints throughout fresh, retailers can successfully address and offer private-brand solutions that drive differentiation in the perimeter and beyond.

Foodservice provides new opportunities in the digital age

More consumers than ever are treating their grocery store’s prepared foods and foodservice departments as extensions of meal planning, and sales at top retailers are responding in kind. The growth potential and subsequent private-brand halo presented by a strong foodservice program create new opportunities that retailers can't afford to ignore in their battle to drive traffic in the digital age.

