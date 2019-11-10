2019 Retailer of the Year: Walmart Is Reshaping Grocery From the Ground Up

The service aims to leverage the proliferation of in-home voice-assist devices among consumers, although Ward admits that shopping this way “hasn’t really taken off that broadly” – yet.

“We think the reason it’s pretty hard to shop through a device on voice [is] because you need to see the item that you’re looking for. So what we did with our online grocery project is, when customers sign up for Google Home, we already know what it is that they buy. … Rather than having a conversation with the voice unit … it asks you the one we’re pretty sure you want, from the first time. We’ve seen this has been a true time-saving convenience play. It’s less about doing shopping, because cell phones and laptops and so on are perfectly designed for those kinds of occasions.

“This is more about when you’re in the kitchen and you realize you’ve run out of something — hands are full and the kids are playing — you can say, ‘OK, Google, talk to Walmart, add Pepsi,’ and it will add it to your cart. We’re really excited about what we’re seeing in this space, and we think that it’s the right balance of convenience and technology that suits customers’ needs right now.”

Removing Friction

Yet with all of the technology innovations aimed at making it easier for folks to shop from home, Walmart remains committed to its stores, announcing an extensive capital expenditures program earlier this year.

“I think the store is absolutely critical to the omnichannel experience,” Ward says. “Physical traffic continues to grow. The biggest areas customers tell us they want us to invest in are our fresh areas, where you can see considerable reinvention.”

Enhanced fresh areas, including produce and prepared foods, were indeed in evidence during PG’s visit to Walmart’s flagship store in Rogers, Ark., near its corporate headquarters. The store is a test site for many new initiatives.

“We see that translate online through the omnichannel,” Ward says. “We have a really high fresh penetration in our baskets. That’s across the board, from produce to meat and seafood to bakery. And then the checkout experience – we continue to transform our front end. We go through constant iterations of, how do we continue to take more and more friction out of that area for customers?

“That means they can walk into the store, they can find what they’re looking for really easily. They can use tools within our app, like Item Finder and maps that allow them to navigate their shopping route really efficiently. When they find the items they want, they just want to go to the checkout and get out.”

Meanwhile, Walmart continues to aggressively expand pickup and delivery, with about 3,200 stores expected to be activated with online grocery by year’s end.

“I think we get to about 78% of all U.S. households covered by My Grocery Pickup by the end of this year, and 50% delivery, around 1,400 stores for that,” Ward notes. “We’re really excited about the scale that we’re going to be able to reach and the access that that’s going to provide to customers.”

Walmart’s tech incubator is helping feed all of these initiatives. ”Within my organization, we have a lab down here on 8th Street [in Bentonville] where we test all kinds of technology,” Ward explains. “Anywhere we can take cost out of our business or drive efficiency, that means we can pass that back onto the business and allow it to invest in price, and more convenience through the remodels and the capital program.”

The lab tests everything from autonomous vehicles, to autonomous picking cars that are piloted tested at a number of locations right now, “to the less flashy stuff that’s even more exciting,” Ward says, such as the algorithms that allow stores to pick orders more efficiently and, for example, make better substitution choices.

“Once we learn that about our customers, we can make much more seamless decisions that help them just get on with their day and put more trust into the online grocery business, which is all driven through the experimentation and testing that we do within the teams,” he says.

Being a Positive Force

Walmart’s ability to thrive in the future, McMillon said last June, “comes down to one thing: our ability to solve problems together well enough and fast enough.”