Walmart Opens 1st Health Center, Pet Clinic

Walmart has opened the first-ever Walmart Health center in Dallas, Georgia, and remodeled the adjacent supercenter with new features aimed at improving the customer experience.

The Walmart Health center plans were announced last month, and it offers primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing, community health (nutritional services, fitness), and health insurance education and enrollment. It will be staffed with physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. The center has an entrance separate from the store for patients

Customers can also bring their pets to Walmart for the new in-store Essentials PetCare clinic. Services are available for dogs and cats and include vaccinations, routine care, microchipping, lab work and treating minor illnesses.