Walmart Opens 1st Health Center, Pet Clinic
Walmart has opened the first-ever Walmart Health center in Dallas, Georgia, and remodeled the adjacent supercenter with new features aimed at improving the customer experience.
The Walmart Health center plans were announced last month, and it offers primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing, community health (nutritional services, fitness), and health insurance education and enrollment. It will be staffed with physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. The center has an entrance separate from the store for patients
Customers can also bring their pets to Walmart for the new in-store Essentials PetCare clinic. Services are available for dogs and cats and include vaccinations, routine care, microchipping, lab work and treating minor illnesses.
Walmart described its aim for "low, transparent pricing" for both its human and canine customers. A summarized list of prices can be found online.
"The customer is at the heart of everything we do, and that focus is reflected in the new Walmart Health center," said Sean Slovenski, SVP and president of Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness. "This state-of-the-art facility will provide quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for members of the Dallas, Georgia, community so they can get the right care at the right time, right in their hometown."
In-Store Changes
Walmart is also making changes in other departments at the Dallas, Georgia, supercenter — at 3615 Marietta Hwy. For customers using Online Grocery Pickup for Walmart.com order, there's a renovated pickup area outside the store, with a new canopy. Walmart Pickup shoppers can also get their items through the new Pickup Tower using a mobile device.
Other improvements include new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts with added technology to improve the customer experience and reduce friction and wait times. The electronics department, baby department and hardware department also have new looks.
Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.