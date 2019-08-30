Walmart Testing Retail Health Clinic in Georgia

Walmart is opening a standalone retail health clinic in Georgia reportedly offering low-cost mental and dental health services.

According to CNBC, the new clinic in Dallas, Ga., will offer hearing tests, 60-minute counseling sessions and vision tests.

The retailer recently updated its website with a link to Walmart Health, describing its “newest location in Dallas, GA.” It also went online with the site Walmarthealth.com, where patients can set up appointments. Walmart is testing the concept with the initial clinic and could open more in the future, according to CNBC.

The Dallas location, which is set to open its doors next month, will give patients access to comprehensive and low-cost primary care, including for mental health issues. The clinic is in a separate building next door to a Walmart store to give a sense of privacy for patients.

The website indicates the first appointments are available on Sept. 13, and the company will offer primary care, dental, counseling, labs, X-rays and audiology, among other services. Sean Slovenski, who Walmart recruited from Humana, is leading the clinic efforts, CNBC said.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.