Walmart Offers Unlimited Grocery Delivery for $98 Per Year

Walmart has a new subscription grocery delivery option, referred to as "Delivery Unlimited," for $98 per year, as spotted recently by TechCrunch on the retailer's website.

The move appears to compete with Target, which last week announced same-day delivery directly through its website through grocery delivery company Shipt, which has a $99 per year unlimited delivery option. Amazon also offers a membership option at $119 per year, which includes groceries and many other Prime products.

Walmart shoppers can choose the $98 per year option or a $12.95 per month option after completing a 15-day free trial. Shoppers place orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or via the dedicated mobile app, and then can choose their delivery window and check out.

Earlier this year, Walmart partnered with four additional delivery partners, Point Pickup, Skipcart, AxleHire and Roadie, to continue its expansion of the service.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, as well as ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.