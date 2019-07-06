Walmart to Launch Delivery Inside the Home

Walmart's new InHome Delivery service allows customers to receive their grocery purchases even when they are not home. A Walmart associate enters the house using smart entry technology at an agreed-upon time and then places the items on the counter and in the fridge.

"These associates, whose jobs are focused on this service, will also go through an extensive training program which prepares them to enter customers’ homes with the same care and respect with which they would treat a friend's or family’s home – not to mention how to select the freshest grocery items and organize the most efficient refrigerator," said Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart Ecommerce U.S, in a company statement.

Associates will have a wearable camera, allowing customers to watch them remotely in real-time.

InHome Delivery will launch this fall with 1 million customers in Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Vero Beach, Florida.

Walmart also plans to expand the InHome program to allow associates to accept Walmart.com merchandise returns that are left out.

"The technology powering InHome Delivery combines the power of our store footprint, store associates and world-class fresh supply chain," said Lore. "Now we can serve customers not just in the last mile, but in the last 15 feet. And that’s truly inspiring!"

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.