Press enter to search
Close search

Walmart Chooses New Leader for Tech Incubator

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Walmart Chooses New Leader for Tech Incubator

06/03/2019
Walmart Chooses New Leader for Tech Incubator
Scott Eckert is the new head of Walmart's Store No. 8 technology incubator

Walmart's investment arm and tech startup incubator, Store No. 8, has a new person in charge. Scott Eckert, formerly of Bain Capital Ventures, replaces Lori Flees, who is the SVP of health and wellness at Walmart-owned Sam's Club. 

Since its inception in 2017, Store No. 8 has partnered with a number of retail startups and venture capitalists to find the next best thing in technology and improve its ecommerce strategy.

Walmart's Store No. 8, located in Califronia's Silicon Valley, has acquired both virtual reality startup Spatialand and text message shopping service Jetblack

“[Eckert] has a record of turning innovative ideas into successful businesses and building them to scale, either within large organizations or as stand-alone companies,” said Marc Lore, Walmart's head of U.S. ecommerce, according to Reuters

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, as well as ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Related Content

What Does Walmart’s Intelligent Retail Lab Mean for Grocery?

2 industry experts weigh in on implications for company, other operators

Walmart to Bring Virtual Reality Training to All U.S. Stores

Retailer will use Oculus headsets to empower more than 1M associates nationwide

Walmart Unveils New Home Office Plans

Initial construction to get underway this summer

Walmart Working to Reduce 1B Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030

Walmart Working to Reduce 1B Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030

Goal part of mega-retailer’s 1st Environmental, Social and Governance Report

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Walmart to Launch 'Store No. 8' Tech Incubator
Food Retailers
Walmart's Tech-Startup Incubator Buys VR Firm