Amazon Expands 1-Day Delivery Option

Amazon has revealed that its Prime Free One Day delivery is now available on 10 million products, with no minimum purchase amount, as the ecommerce giant continues to compete in the race to get products to consumers fastest.

One-day delivery items include everything from Echo devices to household items and cleaning supplies. According to a blog post from the company about the service expansion, some of the most popular one-day items include baby wipes, dish detergent and books.

"Prime Free One Day is possible because we’ve been building our network for over 20 years, enabling us to create a world-class customer experience powered by incredible employees and great technology," the same blog post noted. "We’ve strategically grown our network in the U.S. to include 110 fulfillment centers, 40 package sortation centers, 100 delivery stations and 20 air gateways all to be closer to our customers. This allows Amazon to work smarter based on decades of process improvement and innovation, and to deliver orders faster and more efficiently."

Amazon's announcement comes less than one month after Walmart began rolling out free next-day delivery on many of its items.

Amazon said that it plans to expand the reach of its grocery delivery and grocery pickup services in 2019 as well. The company currently offers Prime Now delivery from Whole Foods Market stores in 90 metro areas, and grocery pickup in 30 others.

Based in Seattle, Amazon has more than 575,000 employees worldwide. Under its Whole Foods Market banner, the company is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States