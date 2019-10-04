Whole Foods Expands Amazon’s Prime Now Delivery to Key Southern Markets

Whole Foods Market has added Amazon’s Prime Now delivery in several key southern markets. The cities now served are Asheville, N.C..; Charlottesville, Va; Columbia, S.C.; Lexington, Ky.; Little Rock, Ark.; Mobile, Ala.; Naples, Fla.; and Savannah, Ga., as well as the non-Southern market of Manchester, N.H. The one-hour delivery service is now available in 75 U.S. metro areas, with plans to continue the expansion throughout the year.

Whole Foods also revealed that shoppers in Columbus, Ohio will now be able to order groceries via the Amazon Prime Now app and pick them up at the store. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35 or more, or in 30 minutes for $4.99, and if they alert the store that they're on their way, the groceries will be waiting for them in the designated pick up area. Grocery pickup is offered in 30 key metro areas.

“Prime Now delivery and pickup continues to be a hit with our customers, and we’re excited to introduce the service to even more Prime members across the country,” said Christina Minardi, EVP of operations at Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Whole Foods has almost 500 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Under its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, the retailer is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.