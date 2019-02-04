Amazon, Whole Foods Slash Prices, Expand Prime Benefits

Amazon and Whole Foods Market are rolling out a third round of price cuts this week, consisting of new lower prices on fresh produce and other items for all customers, as well as expanded Prime benefits with more exclusive weekly deals on popular products across departments.

"Whole Foods Market continues to maintain the high-quality standards that we've championed for nearly 40 years and, with Amazon, we will lower more prices in the future, building on the positive momentum from previous price investments," said John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods. "The standards for how our products are sourced, grown and produced are powerful and set Whole Foods Market apart from the competition. We will continue to focus on both lowering prices and bringing customers the quality they trust and the innovative assortment they expect from our brand."

As of Wednesday, April 3, hundreds of items throughout the store will be lower in price, with an emphasis on seasonal produce, including greens, tomatoes and tropical fruits. For example, large yellow mangoes will be $1 each, mixed-medley cherry tomatoes will go for $3.49 per 12-ounce container, and organic bunched rainbow chard will cost $1.99 per bunch. Prices will be 20 percent lower on select items throughout the store.

As well as new lower prices for all shoppers, Prime members will now be able save more than ever before at Whole Foods with double the number of exclusive weekly Prime member deals and deeper discounts. Over the next few months, more than 300 Prime member deals will be available on popular items.

Exclusive Prime member deals in April that will rotate on a weekly basis include:

Organic asparagus: $2.99 per pound, save $2

Organic strawberries: $2.99 per pound, save $2

Sumo Citrus: $2.49 per pound, save $1.50

Air-chilled, no-antibiotics-ever whole chicken: $1.79 per pound, save at least 40 percent

Spiral sliced ham: $3.99 per pound, save at least 33 percent

Animal welfare-rated, bone-in pork loin chops: $4.99 per pound, save at least $2

Fresh, sustainable wild-caught halibut fillet: $16.99 per pound, save at least 35 percent

35 percent off all Justin’s brand products

$20 off Vega One Organic Shakes (24.3-26.9-ounce sizes only)

40 percent off all Kite Hill plant-based products

35 percent off all Epic brand products

Prepared sandwiches and wraps: 20 percent off

Prime members will also be able to receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store.

These price reductions follow the hundreds of lower prices introduced to shoppers since the Amazon-Whole Foods Market merger, ranging from Whole Trade organic bananas and Chobani yogurt to 365 Everyday Value Cage-Free Large Eggs.

“When Whole Foods Market joined the Amazon family, we set out to make healthy and organic food more accessible,” noted Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer. “Over the last year, we’ve been working together tirelessly to pass on savings to customers. Every time a customer walks into a Whole Foods Market, they expect and trust industry-leading quality standards across aisles. And now they will experience that same Whole Foods Market quality with even more savings across departments.”

Further, from April 3 through the end of the month, customers who sign up for Prime can get $10 off their $20 purchase in-store at Whole Foods. New members can try Prime free for 30 days.

Since Amazon and Whole Foods merged, the companies have launched exclusive Prime member savings of an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store, plus up to 20 exclusive deals available weekly; two-hour delivery via Prime Now in more than 60 metro areas so far, with free delivery for Prime members who spend more than $35; grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes at select locations; Alexa shopping for Prime members; Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Cardmember savings; and package pickup from Amazon Lockers.

Whole Foods has almost 500 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Under its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, the retailer is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.