Amazon Expands Prime Rewards at Whole Foods

Amazon is expanding its Prime program at Whole Foods Market stores by offering members of the subscription-based program additional rewards at the stores on meat, seafood, produce and more.

Beginning today, eligible Prime members will earn 5 percent cash back on Whole Foods purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, on top of the rewards already given everywhere else they shop, including 5 percent back on Amazon.com purchases; 2 percent back at restaurants, gas stations and drug stores; and 1 percent back on all other purchases. Card members currently not part of the Prime program will now earn 3 percent back on Whole Foods purchases when using the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, in addition to the same discounts elsewhere that Prime members also receive.

“We are excited to launch the Amazon Rewards Visa Card in our stores, offering benefits to our customers on all of their purchases at Whole Foods Market,” said John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of the Austin, Texas-based natural grocer. Continued Chase Co-Brand Cards President Leslie Gillin: “We’ve seen incredible excitement and adoption around our Amazon Rewards Visa Credit Cards and are thrilled to partner with Amazon and Whole Foods Market to bring even more rewards to our joint card members.”

Seattle-based Amazon has lately been working to bring its digital and brick-and-mortar operations together since the beginning of this year, earlier this month launching grocery delivery from Whole Foods stores in select markets, with plans to expand throughout the year. Upon the closure of its acquisition of the grocer, Amazon pledged to bring a number of amenities to Whole Foods stores, including its Prime program.