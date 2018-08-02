Amazon Launches Grocery Delivery via Whole Foods

Amazon has launched free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods Market stores via its Prime Now service, beginning in select markets and expanding across the country through the rest of the year.

Beginning today, members of the Seattle-based company’s Prime subscription program in neighborhoods of Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Dallas; and Virginia Beach, Va., can shop Prime Now for thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral, everyday staples and select alcohol products from Whole Foods available for free two-hour delivery. Prime members receive two-hour delivery free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

“We're happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Austin-based Whole Foods Market. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can order through www.primenow.com or via the Prime Now mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.