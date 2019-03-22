Whole Foods to Host Better Beauty Swap

Whole Foods Market will hold its inaugural Whole Foods Market Better Beauty Swap on March 30 to enable customers to exchange current beauty items for products that meet the natural food grocer’s quality standards. The swaps will take place at Whole Foods' Tribeca New York store, Lakeview Chicago store, Philadelphia Center City store, San Francisco Potrero Hill store and Los Angeles Playa Vista store.

The first 200 consumers to bring in one empty beauty or body care product container to these locations from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time can trade it for a free, limited-edition Whole Foods Market Beauty Bag worth more than $100 each, while supplies last. Customers can also find out about Whole Foods’ quality standards and take advantage of the retailer’s Beauty Week sale.

From March 27 through April 2, makeup – the fifth annual Beauty Week – facial care, hair care, nail polish, perfume and makeup brushes will be 25 percent off, with a further 10 percent off for Prime Members. For those who can’t make the Better Beauty Swap, the Beauty Bags will be available in stores nationwide for $20 apiece, beginning March 29 and while supplies last.

Additionally, as part of its longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship, Whole Foods Market is teaming with Trenton, N.J.-based TerraCycle to recycle all empty beauty product containers collected at the swaps.

The grocer’s Body Care Standards, which apply to all of the beauty and body care products it offers, ban more than 100 ingredients commonly found in such items, among them phthalates, parabens, microbeads, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, triclosan, BHT, BHA and aluminum chlorohydrate.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods operates nearly 500 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Under its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, the company is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.