Time for Grocers to Take Another Look at Health, Beauty, Wellness

Nobody needs to tell grocery operators how important concepts like organic, freshness, wellness, health and natural are to today’s consumers. But retailers may be missing significant opportunities by limiting those messages primarily to food departments, when what today’s shoppers really want are holistic solutions that touch every element of their lives.

While most grocers are committed to merchandising more natural and organic offerings in departments such as produce, meats, fish, deli, bakery and meal kits, health, beauty and wellness (HBW) categories offer retailers additional opportunities to expand and underscore their ongoing efforts in those categories, according to “Winning in Health, Beauty, and Wellness,” a study of the HBW market within the food, drug and mass classes of trade conducted by the Global Market Development Center (GMDC) and A.T. Kearney. The study used a combination of Nielsen, survey and executive interviews to uncover hidden HBW retail opportunities.

The Opportunity

Overall, across all retail sectors, these categories are viewed as high-growth opportunities. But their growth has been challenged within the food, drug and mass (FDM) retail classes of trade. Our study found that, in aggregate within FDM, the $64 billion health non-Rx category is growing 1.4 percent across food, drug and mass retailers, while the $38 billion overall beauty category is declining at 0.8 percent. Obviously, each of these trade classes approaches HBW differently, based on their retail positioning and formats, but there are some unique opportunities for grocers.

A quick look around a supermarket tells us all you need to know about how quickly some categories can grow, especially if those categories are tied to health and wellness. Over the past few years, we’ve seen explosive growth in health and functional beverages, for example, led by probiotics such as kombucha and kefir, and new hydrating agents like coconut water and vitamin water, which underscores grocers’ need to react quickly to emerging consumer trends.

The same is true in beauty, where innovations are increasingly tightly connected with food – as in the case of olive oil-infused shampoos, avocado oils and creams, and seaweed marketed as both a food and a beauty item – creating new opportunities for grocers to leverage their existing credibility.

Of course, expanding assortment alone isn’t sufficient to win over consumers, especially Millennial and Gen Z shoppers who demand authenticity and other values from both the products they buy and the stores that sell them. To capture value-based HBW shoppers, retailers need to learn to tell their unique HBW story and transfer the food-based authority, expertise and consumer trust that they enjoy to these critical nonfood categories.