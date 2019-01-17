Walmart Chooses 4 Delivery Partners to Support Grocery Ecommerce Program

Walmart is partnering with four third-party delivery providers to help expand online grocery delivery in metropolitan areas across four states.

Part of the mega-retailer's plan to add the service at another 800 stores this year – in addition to the 800-plus already providing the service – Walmart has inked deals with Point Pickup, Skipcart, AxleHire and Roadie. Thousands of customers will now be able to place orders for fulfillment by Walmart's personal shoppers and the delivery networks of these four companies. To build baskets for grocery ecommerce patrons, personal shoppers must complete a three-week training program to learn how to select the freshest produce and top cuts of meat.

"Customers love our grocery delivery service. As they are busy managing jobs, soccer practice, dance lessons and social schedules, we are on a mission to do more than keep a little extra money in their pockets," said Tom Ward, SVP of digital operations, Walmart U.S. "With the help of these new delivery partners, we’re making grocery shopping even easier by bringing the everyday low prices of Walmart right to the front door of customers."

To use the service, customers:

Place orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or via the dedicated mobile app

After switching to the delivery tab, select a delivery window and check out

Receive their order after it has been picked by a personal shopper and delivered via one of Walmart's delivery partners

Orders can be delivered as soon as the same day. The service carries a simple fee structure and a $30 minimum requirement.

Currently, Walmart delivers groceries in more than 100 metropolitan areas, with plans to expand to more than 300 by the year's end. It also offers a click-and-collect service that delivers orders directly to shoppers' cars, available in 2,100 stores, with more than 1,000 additional locations planned to offer the service this year.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based giant has been off to a strong start with its grocery ecommerce program so far this year. Earlier this month, it revealed what it described as its largest and first-ever cross-platform marketing campaign for Walmart Grocery Pickup. The service is currently available nationwide and will roll out to even more locations this year.

Additionally, the retailer announced a new plan to bring grocery delivery via autonomous vehicles to one community in Arizona. It's teaming with technology company Udelv to introduce the service in the city of Surprise.

With 11,200-plus stores under 55 banners in 27 countries and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide, Walmart is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.