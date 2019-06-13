Target Offering Same-Day Delivery Via Website

Target has rolled out same-day delivery available directly through Target.com, shopped by its Birmingham, Ala.-based grocery delivery company Shipt, which the retailer acquired in 2017.

“With same-day delivery now available directly within the Target.com experience, we’ve made it even easier for our guests to shop at Target — while still getting the great value, curated product assortment and helpful guest service they’ve come to expect,” noted Dawn Block, SVP, digital, at the Minneapolis-based retailer, which operates 1,849 U.S. stores and first rolled out same-day delivery last year.

Shoppers can chose from among 65,000 SKUs to be delivered to their homes in as little as an hour by ordering directly on Target.com. Additionally, customers can use a REDcard to pay, giving them 5 percent off their purchases, and they can take advantage of weekly ad promotions such as buying three items to get a $5 Target GiftCard.

Further, those who want to try out Shipt can enroll for a free four-week trial or they can pay a $9.99 delivery fee for each order on Target.com, giving customers the benefits of same-day delivery without their having to sign up for an annual membership.

According to the retailer, Target.com now provides a totally dedicated shopping experience, meaning that all in one place on the site customers can shop for same-day eligible items, including grocery, household essentials, pet care and baby care; easily order items they’ve purchased before; or search specific categories.

Shoppers can also make changes to an order up to one hour before delivery, and save several addresses to have groceries sent to.

Target’s rollout of the service shows its willingness to compete with other retailers offering the same amenity. Same-day delivery has been recently adopted or expanded by the likes of Amazon, FreshDirect, Lucky’s Market, Stop & Shop, Tops Markets and Walmart.