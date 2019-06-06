Stop & Shop Rolls Out Same-Day Online Pickup

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. has launched same-day online pickup for Peapod by Stop & Shop orders at 20 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. The new service enables shoppers to pick up their groceries in as little as four hours.

Customers can place an order on Peapod.com and select “Pick-up” at their preferred store, drive to a local Stop & Shop location at their prearranged pickup time and have a store associate load their groceries into the car. Additionally, the offering gives shoppers access to an even bigger selection of grocery items online, among them fresh pre-cut fruit, prepared foods and trays for entertaining.

“As we continue to improve the omnichannel experience for our customers, we plan to roll out 175 of these ‘click-and-collect’ locations by the end of the year,” noted Mark McGowan, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop. “We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for the all the products available at their local store, which they can now pick up in just a few hours.”

Each participating store has four to six designated spots where customers can park and then call a phone number to let the store team know they’ve arrived for their groceries. The same-day online pickup service costs $2.95, with new pickup customers able to use it free for 90 days.

The Stop & Shop stores now offering same-day online pickup are Chelmsford, Harwich, Malden, Orleans (Cranberry Cove Plaza), Pembroke, Revere (Squire Road), Seekonk, Somerset, South New Bedford and Whitman, Mass.; Cranston (Atwood Avenue), Cumberland, Johnston, North Kingstown, Pawtucket (Cottage Street), Providence (Branch Avenue), Smithfield and Warwick, R.I. (Warwick Avenue); South Windsor, Conn.; and East Northport, N.Y.

Stop & Shop sister banner Giant/Martin’s already offers same-day delivery in select markets, thanks to a partnership between Peapod Digital Labs, the digital and ecommerce arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, and Menlo Park, Calif.-based last-mile logistics company Deliv.

Stop & Shop employs almost 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, which also owns e-grocer Peapod, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.