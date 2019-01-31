Peapod Digital Labs, Deliv Team on Same-Day Grocery Delivery

Peapod Digital Labs, the digital and ecommerce arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, has joined forces with last-mile logistics company Deliv to enable Giant/Martin’s to provide same-day delivery solutions in select markets where only next-day service is currently available.

“At Peapod Digital Labs, it is our mission to support each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands in providing an industry leading omnichannel experience for their customers,” noted JJ Fleeman, president of Peapod Digital Labs and chief ecommerce officer of Ahold Delhaize USA. “This means being there for customers, anytime, anywhere – within hours. Through Peapod Digital Labs’ relationship with Deliv, we will assist the brands as they continue to conquer the last mile, and rapidly scale same-day delivery to the benefit of millions of local-brand shoppers by 2020. Deliv is an example of many partners we will work with to deliver this benefit to customers.”

Giant/Martin’s home delivery business, powered by Peapod.com, the consumer-facing brand of Peapod Digital Labs, currently offers customers one-hour delivery windows, as soon as four hours in advance, through a pilot available to the banners’ customers in certain ZIP codes in the Willow Grove, Pa., area. The pilot is expected to be rolled out in the coming months to other Giant/Martin’s markets, as well as to sister Ahold Delhaize USA banners’ markets where delivery is powered by Peapod.com.

“Ahold Delhaize USA’s companies and Deliv share a common mission – to make life easier for consumers and be there for them, anytime, anywhere,” said Daphne Carmeli, CEO and founder of Menlo Park, Calif.-based Deliv, which operates in 35 markets and more than 1,400 cities. “We are thrilled to partner with Peapod Digital Labs to provide speedy, same-day delivery for Ahold Delhaize USA’s great local brands.”

To request same-day delivery in the pilot area, Giant/Martin’s shoppers complete their order as usual via Peapod.com and chose a one-hour delivery window at checkout. Trained associates then hand-pick the order. Customers can track their orders and will receive notification when their groceries are on the way. On arrival, the Deliv driver reviews the order with the customer.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.