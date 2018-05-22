New Ahold Delhaize USA Arm to Drive Digital, Ecommerce Innovation

Ahold Delhaize USA has not only revealed the creation of a new entity, Peapod Digital Labs, which will drive digital and ecommerce innovation, technology and experience, but also named JJ Fleeman as the company’s president chief ecommerce officer.

"We are excited about this new company, which will serve as the engine that powers our U.S. ecommerce and digital strategies," said Ahold Delhaize USA CEO Kevin Holt. "As one of the largest grocery retailers and a market leader in home delivery on the East Coast, the great local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA have a strong heritage of innovation. The creation of Peapod Digital Labs and appointment of JJ to lead the new company and serve as chief ecommerce officer will enable us to sharpen our focus on leveraging the size and scale of the U.S. brands to provide customers with a personalized and effortless shopping experience."

The company aims to ramp up growth in digital and personalization capabilities for Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands and serve as the innovation lab for its U.S. portfolio of companies, as well as overseeing Chicago-based online grocer Peapod.