FreshDirect Introduces Same-Day Service, Expands Delivery

Northeastern online grocer FreshDirect is launching a same-day delivery service enabling its customers who place an order before 10 a.m. to receive it that evening. The service will be available throughout the New York City borough of Manhattan by March 11, soon to be followed by rollouts to Brooklyn and Westchester County.

As well as same-day delivery, FreshDirect offers the following services:

FreshDirect next day, delivering fresh food straight from the source to a customer’s door – order up to seven days in advance.

FoodKick , an on-demand service with a curated selection of fresh food, alcohol, local finds, prepared meals, grocery essentials and more, all delivered in as little as an hour (in select markets).

The move comes at the same time as the e-grocer’s first round of expansion since relocating to its new Bronx, N.Y., headquarters. FreshDirect will now deliver to more parts of Connecticut and the Washington, D.C., metro area, with further geographic expansion slated for later this year and early 2020.

In the Washington, D.C., metro area, the online grocer will now deliver to Bladensburg, Brentwood, Capitol Heights, Hyattsville, Mount Rainier and Takoma Park, Md., and Annandale, Burke, Fairfax, Great Falls, Herndon, Lorton and Springfield, Va., while in Connecticut, FreshDirect will now serve Fairfield, Norwalk, Southport and Westport.

To mark the expansion, the company is offering free delivery to new customers in the month of March, and will also provide savings on new products and fresh food during the month.

“Last year was a transition year for FreshDirect with the opening of our state-of-the-art new facility, but we’re excited to announce that the company is returning to growth and expansion in 2019 and beyond,” noted CEO David McInerney. “Now that we have settled into our new home, our service and selection are better than anyone else in the industry. FreshDirect Campus was built to provide the best overall customer experience while allowing us to expand to new markets and offer innovations like same-day delivery.”

According to the company, its new facility, dubbed FreshDirect Campus, enables it to add thousands of new products and ramp up its expansion into new geographies with its FreshDirect, FoodKick, and FreshDirect At The Office services.

Added McInerney: “We want customers to know that we’re adding great new products every week, that we’re putting more new trucks on the road to make sure they get their deliveries when they want them and on time, and that we have a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee on every order – if something isn’t to your liking just let us know and we’ll fix it immediately.”

FreshDirect delivers directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia.