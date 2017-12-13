Target Buying Shipt for $550M

After the transaction’s expected end at the conclusion of the 2017 calendar year, Shipt will become a wholly owned Target subsidiary and continue to run its business independently, retaining current employees and CEO Bill Smith, who will report to Mulligan.

Moreover, Target told Progressive Grocer that the acquisition won’t change its current relationships with retailers.

As Amazon and Walmart heat up competition in the grocery ecommerce space, Target’s acquisition of Shipt is seen as a “smart move” to remain in the grocery business, said Michelle Grant, head of retailing at research agency Euromonitor International.

“It has longed struggled in this category, but seems to be turning the corner,” she explained. “Its third-quarter results showed an increase in comparable sales for food and beverage, especially in areas it has invested: fresh, organics, in-stocks and labor. Having an ‘instant’ delivery option, whether it's click and collect or hyperlocal, is table stakes now for grocers.”

Competition Heats Up

Target in recent months has been aggressively competing in the same-day delivery space, in August acquiring tech startup Grand Junction, which offers a software platform used by retailers, distributors and third-party logistics providers to manage local transportation through a network of more than 700 carriers. At the time of the acquisition’s announcement, Target was working with the startup on its same-day delivery pilot at a store in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood, with plans to expand to other New York-area stores in the fall and other major cities next year.

Arguably Target’s two biggest rivals, Amazon and Walmart have been already hard at work developing and expanding same-day delivery initiatives. The Seattle-based ecommerce giant has been growing its Prime Now delivery service to new cities this year, including Denver and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart acquired a same-day-delivery startup of its own, Parcel, which specializes in delivering perishables and shelf-stable goods to New York residents. It also is testing a program allowing associates to make extra cash by delivering online orders to front doorsteps on their commute home from a shift.

Target’s move – along with Walmart’s – display the “buy vs. build” approach larger food retailers are leveraging to possess vital capabilities related to ecommerce such as Albertsons and Walmart, offers David Bishop, partner with Barrington, Ill.-based retail consultancy Brick Meets Click. The moves are yet more illustrations of how digital and physical retail assets and capabilities are converging, forcing rapid change in how retailers need to adapt to emerging threats.

“It will be interesting to see how existing retail customers react, as we’d anticipate that some – like Meijer – may be uneasy with the new relationship,” Bishop noted, even though the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer – which has been expanding delivery throughout its six-state footprint in the Midwest via Shipt – told PG that the change in Shipt’s ownership “will not have an effect” on its customers or relationship with the service. And while chief Shipt rival Instacart may acquire some more business due to the deal, there remains a vulnerability grocers have relying on third-party agreements in this area of business.