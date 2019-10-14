Giant Food Unveils Giant Delivers

Giant Food has refreshed its Peapod by Giant grocery delivery service as Giant Delivers. The name change is part of the grocer’s “The Little Things Are Giant” platform, which aims to help customers save time so they focus on more important matters.

The service, which encompasses ordering via web or mobile app, provides next-day home delivery of groceries to an area where more than 6 million shoppers live in 300-plus ZIP codes across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

Giant Delivers recently introduced same-day delivery within the downtown D.C. area and Giant Pickup, which enables customers to place grocery orders online and have them loaded into their car in as little as four hours at a local Giant store. Pickup rolled out this past July and is currently offered at more than 65 locations, with a total 100 planned for Washington D.C.; Maryland; Virginia; and Delaware by the end of 2019.

“Giant has been the trusted neighborhood grocery store for over 80 years, and we are continually looking for new ways to serve our community’s evolving needs and shopping preferences,” said Ira Kress, interim president of Landover, Md.-based Giant Food. “Building out our ecommerce services, including Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup, lets us truly put the ‘solution’ in meal solutions. We handle the picking and packing, delivering straight to car or doorstep, giving our shoppers that extra helping hand they need.” Giant Delivers trucks rolled out into communities on Oct. 14. According to the chain, existing Peapod by Giant customers won’t experience any interruption of service, with the digital shopping moving to an integrated experience later this year. The updated website and app complement the refreshed brand, spotlighting the ease and convenience of the service.

Giant Delivers is available without commitment or subscription, with the option of signing up anytime for unlimited deliveries for a one-time annual fee of $99.

Among the new features offered through the Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup services is a larger assortment with hundreds of new items, including plant-based foods and unique global products. Also available are more than 20 meal kits and locally curated offerings.

Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.