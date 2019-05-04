New Giant Food Store Features Updated Design

Giant Food’s latest store, slated to open Friday, April 12 in Olney, Md., will be its first to feature a brand-new décor and a layout designed for easier navigation through the aisles.

With 40,270 square feet of selling space, the new location will include a larger health and beauty department; improved hot food items; a full gourmet cheese shop; expanded produce and natural food offerings; a sushi bar; full-service meat, seafood, bakery and floral departments; kosher dairy and frozen food sections; a full-service pharmacy; a Starbucks Café, free WiFi; a PNC Bank branch; and self-checkout and self-scan options.

“We are looking forward to opening our new doors in Olney and allowing our customers to experience the new layout and décor that we have designed to make navigating the store clear and simple,” said Gordon Reid, president of Landover, Md.-based Giant Food. “We have expanded our offerings across aisles and departments, creating a convenient, one-stop shop for the community. Our new store in Olney is an exciting step in our mission to continue to offer improvements and unique selections across the areas we serve.”

Shoppers in the area won’t experience any interruption in service, since the new store will open the morning after an older nearby location closes.

The new Olney store will also provide more than 50 new jobs for the local community.

Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, employing about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.