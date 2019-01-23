Giant Food Launches Podcast Series to Empower Shoppers to Eat, Live Better

Giant Food has launched a podcast in which its registered dietitians and nutritionists discuss and answer shoppers' most frequently asked questions to help health care providers educate their patients.

Titled "Nutrition Made Easy," the biweekly podcast translates Giant's shoppers' top wellness questions into actionable steps that help lead to healthier lifestyles. It comprises two series: clinical and consumer, each of which discusses today's food news and trends, but at different stages of the wellness journey.

The clinical series is intended to assist customers in managing a health care diagnosis, providing "scientific and evidence-based solutions." It aims to help translate patients' biggest questions into actionable steps for meeting their goals through everyday choices. The series will also be shared with Giant's local health partners as a resource for their patients.

The consumer series will offer everyday nutrition-focused advice for choosing what to put in shopping carts and on dinner plates through a variety of food topics. Sample topics will include seasonal produce and how to put healthy spins on classic favorites.

"Giant Food proudly supports our customers in navigating their wellness journey by offering in-store nutritionists, The Guiding Stars Program, and now our first podcast, Nutrition Made Easy!," said Gordon Reid, Giant Food president. "We're excited to have an accessible space where shoppers can get their biggest questions about their health and favorite products answered by our in-store industry experts."

"Nutrition Made Easy" is now available online here, and on both iTunes and Google Play.

Giant Food's new launch is the latest multimedia series from a top grocer using its knowledgeable associates and executives to empower shoppers to eat and live better. Last October, western grocer Raley's launched a dedicated YouTube channel and video series in which owner and Chairman Mike Teel helps viewers understand serious issues currently facing the food industry and how they can better take control of their own health and eating habits. In the first set of videos in the series, dubbed "Minute with Mike," Teel discusses the "overabundance" of added sugar in today's food supply, making foods more addictive and increasing the difficulty of reducing or eliminating one's sugar intake.

Landover, Md.-based Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, employing about 20,000 associates. The chain’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.