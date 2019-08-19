Press enter to search
Close search

Giant Food Opening New Location in Maryland

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Giant Food Opening New Location in Maryland

08/19/2019
Giant Food Opening New Store in MD
Giant Food's new in-store format and design include improvements to the perimeter

Giant Food is opening its first location built from the ground up that features the grocer's updated in-store format and design. The new 66,730-square-foot store will welcome customers for the first time on Friday, Aug. 23, in Owings Mills, Md., the same day two nearby locations close.

According to the grocer, the store is bringing more than 50 new jobs to the community. Some of the highlighted features include expanded hot and prepared food selections, fresh sushi, an extensive organic section, and a full-service pharmacy. Shoppers can also visit the in-store PNC Bank branch or Starbucks location.

The first store of Giant Food's improvement plan opened in Olney, Md., in April, but it was an updated existing location.

"We are extremely excited to be opening our new store in Owings Mills, a community we have been embedded in since 1980," said Ira Kress, interim president of Giant Food. "The new location will be packed with improved features, including the brand-new Giant Pickup service, a full-service pharmacy, and a large organic and healthy food section."

The Giant Pickup service, which launched in July, allows customers to place their orders online at GiantFood.com, and then have the items brought out to their cars. Giant associates hand-select and pack the products. 

Landover, Md.-based Giant Food operates more than 160 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, employing about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Giant Food Acquires Musser

Giant Food Stores Buying Independent Grocer Musser’s Markets

3 locations to convert to Ahold Delhaize USA banner

Giant Food Pickup

Giant Food Rolling Out Giant Pickup Service

Click-and-collect service launching at 100 stores this year

New Giant Food Store Features Updated Design

Features of Olney, Md., location include easier navigation, expanded offerings

Giant Food Investing $175M in Expansion, Store Improvement

Projects to take place across DC, MD, VA, DE

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Technology
Giant Food Stores' Ecommerce Hub Brings True Grocery Omnichannel to Lancaster, PA
Ecommerce
Walmart Leads Online Grocers in Pickup, But Must Boost Subscription Ordering to Gain on Amazon