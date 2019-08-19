Giant Food Opening New Location in Maryland

Giant Food is opening its first location built from the ground up that features the grocer's updated in-store format and design. The new 66,730-square-foot store will welcome customers for the first time on Friday, Aug. 23, in Owings Mills, Md., the same day two nearby locations close.

According to the grocer, the store is bringing more than 50 new jobs to the community. Some of the highlighted features include expanded hot and prepared food selections, fresh sushi, an extensive organic section, and a full-service pharmacy. Shoppers can also visit the in-store PNC Bank branch or Starbucks location.

The first store of Giant Food's improvement plan opened in Olney, Md., in April, but it was an updated existing location.

"We are extremely excited to be opening our new store in Owings Mills, a community we have been embedded in since 1980," said Ira Kress, interim president of Giant Food. "The new location will be packed with improved features, including the brand-new Giant Pickup service, a full-service pharmacy, and a large organic and healthy food section."

The Giant Pickup service, which launched in July, allows customers to place their orders online at GiantFood.com, and then have the items brought out to their cars. Giant associates hand-select and pack the products.

Landover, Md.-based Giant Food operates more than 160 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, employing about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.