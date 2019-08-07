Giant Food Rolling Out Giant Pickup Service

The latest grocer to offer a pickup service is Giant Food, which has introduced Giant Pickup, enabling customers to place their grocery orders online and pick them up at a nearby store without leaving their cars. Giant Pickup launched July 1 and will be available at 100 stores in Maryland; Virginia; Delaware; and Washington, D.C., by the end of 2019.

When using Giant Pickup, shoppers choose a pickup window based on their schedules, including same-day pickup in as little as four hours, or next-day service. The banner’s associates will then hand-select, pack and load orders into customers’ cars.

“Our new Giant Pickup service is a great option for busy shoppers who can plan ahead and pick up all their groceries without ever leaving the car,” noted Gordon Reid, president of Landover, Md.-based Giant Food. “Whether on the way home from work, heading to a summer BBQ or just getting the weekly grocery shopping done all that much faster, this really is all about giving our shoppers tools to let them shop however they prefer. We're proud to offer this service to help customers save time so they can get back to what matters most.”

Thousands of items are available through Giant Pickup at everyday store prices, among them popular local brands and organic products, and the service accepts digital coupons that can be loaded and redeemed online, so customers can save money as well as time. The same quality and freshness guarantee applies to the program as in the chain’s stores: If an item fails to live up to company standards, Giant will replace it and refund the customer’s money.

Participating stores have designated Giant Pickup lanes where customers may park while awaiting their orders.

Same-day Giant Pickup is available for orders of at least $30, with a $2.95 fee. Giant Food is also offering free pickup on new customers’ first orders.

Giant’s move follows in the immediate wake of sister banner Stop & Shop’s rollout of same-day online pickup via Peapod at 20 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. Another sister banner, Giant/Martin’s, already offers same-day delivery in select markets through a partnership between Peapod Digital Labs, the digital and ecommerce arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, and Menlo Park, Calif.-based last-mile logistics company Deliv.

Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, employing about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.