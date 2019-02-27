Brookshire Grocery Co. Launches Online Ordering, Curbside Pickup

Brookshire Grocery Co. has introduced click-and-collect service with curbside pickup at 100 of its Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's stores.

Partnering with Toronto-based grocery ecommerce platform provider Mercatus, the grocer is rolling out the technology after a pilot in late 2017 at the Fresh by Brookshire's store in its hometown of Tyler, Texas, followed by expansion to dozens of Super 1 Foods stores last summer. Since last December, the curbside pickup service has expanded to 60 Brookshire's Food Stores, including launches at seven locations on Feb. 27 alone.

Through the new platform, online grocery shoppers can order, pay and schedule pickup times at select stores using banner-specific websites and mobile apps. The stores' personal shoppers fill customers' orders by selecting the freshest products available and carefully following any special instructions. Personal shoppers then text or call numbers with any questions about their selections and to notify them when their order is ready for pickup.

"At BGC, we are focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences and value for our customers," said John D'Anna, chief strategy officer at Brookshire Grocery Co. "This commitment is reflected in the newly enhanced online and in-store shopping experiences we’re proud to offer customers across all of our banners, and we are excited to have introduced Curbside in the majority of our locations."

Brookshire Grocery Co. operates more than 180 stores in three states under the Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and Fresh by Brookshire's banners. The company is No. 32 on Progressive Grocer's list of the top grocers in the United States.