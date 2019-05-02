Private Label’s Ecommerce Opportunity

Online retailing is poised to transform the grocery industry as a whole, so it stands to reason that it has the potential to play a significant role in how private label is marketed to consumers.

“Projections suggest that the ecommerce private label market will quadruple in the next five years as a result of the widespread use of smartphones, improved online interfaces and mobile apps, as well as an expansion of crowd-sourced business models to meet growing shopping and delivery demand,” noted Steven Howell, solutions sales consultant at Nottingham, England-based Solutions for Retail Brands Inc. (S4RB).

According to Howell: “Ecommerce has the potential to be a great tool to expand exclusive product offerings and create more brands to be sold exclusively online. With current technology, it should be easy for innovative manufacturers to apply to become suppliers and then receive support to continue their development.”

He further believes that “[b]y working closely with suppliers, retailers can offer access to onboarding, additional knowledge and shared results. This means ecommerce can become the go-to method to test new innovative products and achieve customer feedback quickly on product quality and consumer tastes.”

This online opportunity is particularly ripe for companies like ecommerce membership-based retailer Thrive Market.

“Private brands continue to be a massive opportunity in the ecommerce space,” affirms Jeremiah McElwee, SVP merchandising and product development at Los Angeles-based Thrive. “The primary reason is that you can communicate directly with your customer to tell the story behind your brand and specific product offerings more effectively than brick and mortar. As someone who spent 20-plus years in physical retailing, I am delighted every day working in the ecommerce space by the direct line of communication, coupled with how quickly we can understand our customers’ needs and get their feedback. From product reviews to social media to our amazing member services team, we get instant input from our customers every day, and it shapes every decision we make going forward as we develop and launch products.”

Even for more traditional food retailers, however, the potential is great, with their brick-and-mortar and online operations able to work in tandem.

“Through ecommerce, there are unique opportunities that can add to in-store private label initiatives,” notes Matt Van Gilder, manager, ecommerce operations at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based distributor and grocer SpartanNash. “From a visibility standpoint, we can highlight new items through promoted placements or display seasonally relevant product collections on the Fast Lane homepage."

Fast Lane, the grocer’s online grocery shopping platform, is currently available at more than 60 SpartanNash stores, including Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarkets in six states. The company additionally provides click-and-collect online solutions for its independent retail customers, who can likewise boost their private label sales via ecommerce.