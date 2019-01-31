Raley's Redevelops Entire Portfolio of Private Label Groceries

Western grocer Raley's relaunched its private-label program, overhauling packaging design and updating formulations in accordance with its list of banned ingredients.

The relaunch includes its namesake national-brand-equivalent-plus brand; Raley's Purely Made free-from, less-processed and organic brand; and Nob Hill Trading Co. premium brand. Packaging for the three received a full design overhaul to convey value and quality while leaning on the Raley's name and its 84-year history.

Specifically for Purely Made, the West Sacramento, Calif.-based grocer performed a significant expansion to feature additional standards and products for clean, affordable eating. To refresh the brand, Raley's used the most contemporary research and industry standards to update the list of banned ingredients, which includes 101-plus artificial preservatives and ingredients.

For instance, while carrageenan is an FDA-approved additive, it was included in Raley's list due to its ability to cause inflammation and digestive problems. Purely Made standards extend beyond packaged goods to fresh items like meat, seafood and produce. Purely Made produce is organic, while meats and center store items are organic when possible.

"The Purely Made brand standards were very carefully crafted," said Yvette Waters, Raley’s Nutrition Strategist and Brand Influencer. "We thoroughly reviewed the most up-to-date product ingredient research, customer demands and legislation around certain ingredients before setting on our standards."

Additionally, nutrition labeling on all relaunched products include the updated FDA nutrition facts panel, which standardizes serving size and is more transparent about added sugar. In addition, Raley’s Purely Made calls out key attributes on the packaging, including non-GMO, no artificial ingredients and gluten-free.

"We will continue to eliminate SKUs that do not meet our requirements and standards," said Paul Gianetto, SVP, sales and merchandising. "With our investment in our Raley’s brands, we are showing our customers that we can be trusted to be mindful of ingredients, proudly transparent and passionate about quality."

Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. The grocer is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.