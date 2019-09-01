Fairway Launches Full-Spectrum Hemp Line

At a time when cannabinadiol (CBD) and hemp products are receiving more attention than ever, New York metro area grocer Fairway Market has introduced its own line of full-spectrum hemp products under the Fairway Essential Wellness brand, which the company hailed as a first for the grocery channel.

Rather than simply being extracted from hemp seeds, Fairway’s products feature a custom, proprietary blend of full-spectrum hemp oil, in addition to other naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, plant terpenes and essential oils found in the grown stalks and stems of the hemp plant. All products are nonpsychoactive, with THC levels below the legal limit of 0.3 percent, and have no recreational use.

The line’s SKUs have been formulated to address such issues as pain management and inflammation relief, stress control, and the reduction of anxiety and other psychological disorders, but have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

“While it’s important to understand that [while] full-spectrum hemp products are not a panacea or a miracle cure-all, [they] may have multiple benefits and impacts on the body and its interconnected systems,” Fairway observed in information provided to Progressive Grocer. The retailer also noted the difference between full-spectrum hemp oil, which “contains the natural cannabinoids, plant terpenes, vitamins, minerals and flavonoids of the original plant source,” and hemp seed oil, which “contains extremely low levels of cannabidiol, if any, and does not offer the same potential benefits.”

Fairway pointed out, however, that “[h]emp seeds are an excellent protein source; hemp oil adds a nutty flavor when replacing olive oil on your salad and is often used for making soaps and lotions.”

Handpicked from sustainable farms in Colorado that never use pesticides and are non-GMO, kosher and gluten-free, the Fairway Essential Wellness hemp line includes ingestible oil capsules and oils, along with lotions and balms, starting at $45.99.