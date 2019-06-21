Food Lion Expanding ‘To-Go’ Click-and-Collect Service

The Food Lion To-Go grocery pickup service is expanding to multiple area locations, as of June 24. On that day, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at each location at 8:45 a.m., and to help get customers up to speed on the service, Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup at no charge.

The service enables customers to order and pick up their groceries in as little as an hour. After going to https://shop.foodlion.com/ and selecting the closest participating store based on their ZIP code, shoppers fill a virtual cart with grocery items and arrange a pickup time that works best for them. A trained associate will then prepare the order at the store for the scheduled pickup time frame. Upon arrival, To-Go shoppers park in the designated parking area, where a dedicated associate will bring the order directly to the car. The service is available seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint and enable customers to spend more time on what matters most to them,” noted Deborah Sabo, SVP of marketing at Food Lion and a recently named 2019 Top Woman in Grocery. “With the Food Lion To-Go service, our associates become personal shoppers and are able to hand-pick the freshest produce and best cuts of meat, just as they would for their own family. We look forward to continuing to nourish our neighbors with this new convenient service.”

The chain first piloted the To-Go service at its Mooresville, N.C., store in October 2017.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. The banner is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, which is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.