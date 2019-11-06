St. Louis Independent Grocer Dierbergs Launches Curbside Pickup

Independent grocer Dierbergs Market, with 25 stores mostly in the St. Louis metro area, now offers curbside grocery pickup as part of its collaboration with Shipt, which offers Deirbergs Delivered Fresh same-day delivery. Customers can now select delivery or pickup when placing an order through the Shipt app or Shipt.com.

“Today’s lifestyles are very busy. It’s important that we give our customers easy, convenient and personalized ways to shop our stores,” said Andy Pauk, Dierbergs' COO. “That means you can visit us in our stores; order online for delivery to your home, office, or even your kid’s soccer game; or now just pull up to our store and we’ll load up your groceries without you having to leave your car.”

Shipt members can build a shopping list, select their preferred Dierbergs store for pickup, drive to that location and park in a designated Curbside Pickup parking space. Shipt Shoppers take care of hand picking, bagging and loading the order into the customer’s vehicle in as soon as one hour, communicating with the member in real time every step of the way.

New Shipt members can sign up for a $99 annual membership, which grants access to free, unlimited deliveries and Curbside Pickup on orders more than $35. New members will receive a 2-week free trial and can join by visiting Dierbergs.com/Shipt.

Dierbergs employs more than 4,000 associates in 24 St. Louis metropolitan-area stores and a location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.