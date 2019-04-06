Dierbergs Now Carrying CBD Oil Products

Dierbergs Markets is now selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products at all 25 of its locations. The St. Louis-based grocer started rolling out the products in the spring and now carries items from national brands Charlotte’s Web, Plus CBD Oil, RE Botanicals and Sagely Naturals.

“Customers were asking for CBD oil,” explained Ron Edelen, Dierbergs nonfoods category manager. “The interest was significant enough that we felt it was time to bring the product in. Now we hear from customers who appreciate its availability in our stores.”

Dierbergs’ inventory of CBD products from these four brands include sprays, drops, capsules and softgels, in addition to hemp-derived CBD oil in balms, creams and other health-and-beauty aids, and CBD for pets, which is now being prescribed by some veterinarians for the products’ purported calming effects on cats and dogs.

According to Edelen, Dierbergs stores each carry at least 35 distinct products merchandised in designated display cases for simpler shopping and comparison.

Agricultural hemp-derived CBD doesn’t cause the psychoactive side effects often associated with other cannabis products and is legal in all 50 states.

As well as being available in Dierbergs stores, the CBD products can be ordered online from the grocer and delivered in as little as one hour via Shipt.

Dierbergs employs more than 4,000 associates in 24 St. Louis metropolitan-area stores and a location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.