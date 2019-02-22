CBDs in Grocery Retail: What Are the Advantages and Pitfalls?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the most well-known non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis. The compound has surged in popularity, thanks to legalization throughout most of the United States. It has also gained traction because of the research available on the potential benefits the plant has to offer.

The other biggest factor in the plant’s popularity is the anecdotal evidence from patients with anxiety, depression, epilepsy and other serious conditions. The relief they report from symptoms caused by their conditions, thanks to CBD, has been noted and observed, and is still being studied, with promising results.

The demand for CBD is kindled by consumer interest, with no sign of stopping anytime soon – which means there’s a massive opportunity for countless business owners across the nation. While some business owners have already partnered up in the CBD industry, most grocery stores have so far declined to enter into any CBD partnerships.

Why are grocery stores not taking advantage of the profit the CBD market has to offer? Let’s dive into some of the advantages and disadvantages of grocers carrying CBD at their stores, to find out what might be holding most grocery stores back from taking the plunge into the non-psychoactive side of the cannabis industry.

Not Every CBD Company is Equal

The biggest disadvantage for grocery stores is the inconsistency of some CBD products. Without the right conditions, a grocery store can be held liable for selling or advertising products that don’t meet the necessary standards in place. Grocers should keep these factors in mind if they’re considering a CBD partner:

Consistency of Minimal THC

The federal legal limit of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, in any CBD product is no more than 0.3 percent. CBD products must be tested through a third-party lab to conclude that they match under the legal limit. Unfortunately, inconsistency in testing and improper testing altogether are currently common nuisances in the CBD world. Grocery stores must test every CBD product that enters their facilities to ensure compliance.

Sourced in the USA

Many CBD companies try to save money by sourcing their hemp from China, Russia or another country with standards that aren’t as strict. The stringent regulations placed on growers in the United States ensure a hemp product that’s free of pollutants, metal waste, pesticides and other contaminants that lessen the efficacy of CBD.

Full Spectrum

Another aspect that enhances the efficacy of CBD is whether the product is full spectrum or a CBD isolate. Full-spectrum cannabis, even without the THC, includes all of the other cannabinoids that aren’t as known but still partner up with CBD to improve the effects of the plant overall. This can still be completely THC-free, but full spectrum is generally the preferred of the two.