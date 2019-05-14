Top 50 Grocers: Aldi Stays in Top 10, but Lidl Closes In; Meijer and Hy-Vee Rise

The first inkling of this in the ranking is the swapping of places of Amazon/Whole Foods Market (down two spots to No. 10) and Aldi U.S. (holding steady at No. 9) from last year, showing the solidifying influence of limited-assortment hard discounters, with their largely private-brand offering, in the United States. While Aldi’s aggressive push to open more U.S. stores has helped it maintain its top 10 ranking, arch-rival Lidl — a fellow European operator that has managed to recover its momentum after a rocky U.S. debut — now sits slightly below the Super 50, coming in at No. 56, while last year it failed to chart entirely.

Notable rises were those of Meijer, up five slots to No. 7 from last year’s No. 12; Hy-Vee, up three spots to No. 12; Giant Eagle, up two spaces to No. 14; Demoulas Super Markets, operator of Market Basket stores, up seven spots to No. 18; Save Mart Supermarkets, up four rungs to No. 19; Ingles Markets, up six spots to No. 24; SpartanNash, up two rungs to No. 33; and Coborn’s, up six spaces to No. 44, along with Rouses, new to the Super 50 at No. 47, from 51st place last year.

All of these positive moves are indicative of regional grocers more than holding their own at a time of increasing consolidation among the top players by displaying an unparalleled ability to meet the needs of the shoppers in their respective market areas, based on years spent catering to those local customers.