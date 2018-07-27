UNFI’s Acquisition of Supervalu: What Does it Mean?

As the shock waves of United Natural Foods Inc.’s acquisition of Supervalu die down, the big question is what the repercussions of such a momentous deal will be for the grocery industry. To find out, Progressive Grocer spoke to some seasoned observers of the retail scene.

“There are transformational implications on UNFI buying Supervalu,” asserted Burt Flickinger III, managing director of New York-based Strategic Resource Group, who notes that “this deal would not have happened nearly this quickly and well without the great, highly comprehensive 360-degree work of Jason Aintabi at [alternative investment management firm] Blackwells and his board chair slate, led by the best food retail and distribution CEO in the U.S., Rick Anicetti."

The Fate of the Retail Stores

First off, naturally, everyone’s wondering what will become of Supervalu’s remaining supermarket locations, now that Providence, R.I.-based UNFI has revealed plans “over time … to divest Supervalu retail assets in a thoughtful and economic manner.” Minneapolis-based Supervalu has already divested itself of its Farm Fresh banner, and the company noted in its most recent earnings report, released the same day that the news of the acquisition broke, that it was continuing to pursue the sale of its corporate-owned and -operated Shop ‘n Save and Shop ‘n Save East retail operations.

Flickinger offered a couple of data-backed predictions: “Based on our Strategic Resource Group site research and consumer and competitive and geo-demographic and geo-economic analyses of all five of the Supervalu corporate chain stores’ markets, Supervalu had great legacy stores/locations that are very attractive to sell some to Whole Foods-Amazon and convert many to UNFI ‘MFCs’ – mini fulfillment centers – that are robotized.”

For his part, Jim Wisner, owner and president of Libertyville, Ill.-based Wisner Marketing, expressed the belief that Supervalu’s roughly 80 Cub Foods stores would more likely be sold off as a unit, given that their comprehensive market share makes them a particularly “viable entity,” particularly in the Twin Cities area. Although West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee might emerge as a potential suitor, Wisner noted that the Cub stores were “fair game for anyone” and “could actually fit with a lot of people.

The rest of the stores would probably go in piecemeal sales to various buyers, including other wholesalers, as the locations could more readily be turned around as independent operations, he observed.