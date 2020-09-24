Vallarta Supermarkets Opens Northernmost Store

Vallarta Supermarkets, one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in California, opened its northernmost store on Sept. 23, in the city of Madera. The 60,000-square-foot store -- Vallarta's 51st -- is also its second largest, after a supermarket in Victorville.

Adhering to public-health guidelines, Madera Mayor Andrew J. Medellin, local officials and dignitaries joined Vallarta’s executive team at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official grand opening of the store. The supermarket, located at 1467 Country Club Drive near Sherwood Way, brings about 250 new jobs to the area.

“We are proud to be opening our 51st store during Hispanic Heritage Month and share the best Latino products and delicious Latino cuisine with the Madera community,” said Andrew Lewis, VP of marketing at Sylmar, California-based Vallarta. “We’ll offer an amazing shopping experience and will work hard to become the supermarket of choice for our new neighbors.”

Features of the new store include “La Cocina,” an authentic Mexican taqueria and kitchen that also offers fresh sushi prepared daily by an in-house sushi chef; a full-service floral department; an expanded liquor/wine selection. a full-service carniceria (meat department) and seafood department offering fresh top-grade meats, poultry, and seafood, along with grass-fed and organic selections; a panaderia (bakery) serving scratch-made sweet and savory baked goods; a tortilleria producing freshly made tortillas and masa; a fresh produce department brimming with a wide variety of options; a cremeria (deli) with fresh Latin-style cheeses, cremas, store-prepared chorizos, salsas, guacamole, and pico de gallo; and a fresh juice bar providing made-to-order fruit beverages and ice cream.