Cardenas Markets Enters L.A. Metro Area

Cardenas Markets LLC will open its first store in the Los Angeles metropolitan area on Wednesday, July 1, in Whittier, California. According to the grocer of authentic Hispanic products, its new location, a former Stater Bros. store, “has undergone a complete interior renovation that highlights the company’s new design concept while also spotlighting Whittier’s rich history.”

The Whitter store includes the following features: a produce department with a wide array of seasonal fruits and vegetables from the United States and Latin America at affordable prices; a full-service meat department with fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken cut daily, along with a large seafood selection; a Mexican Cocina where customers can find Cardenas’ signature carnitas, tamales and taquería classics, and enjoy great Daily Deal options; a tortillería offering corn tortillas made according to the traditional Nixtamal technique, as well as scratch-made flour tortillas and masa; a bakery selling specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, pan dulce and bolillos baked fresh daily; and a café and juice bar providing natural juices, smoothies, specialty coffee, and teas.

“We are humbled and honored to serve the Whittier community,” said John Gomez, CEO of Ontario, California-based Cardenas Markets. “Our warm, friendly, and knowledgeable team members work hard to bring families and communities together by providing our customers great food, products, and services at a superior value in a clean and safe environment.”

To mark the occasion, the Cardenas Markets Foundation will make donations totaling $20,000 to area high schools.

The retailer additionally emphasized that it was opening its newest location “in compliance with local health and CDC guidelines related to COVID-19. The company has implemented strong health and safety protocols to best serve its team members and customers.”

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with locations in California, Nevada and Arizona, Cardenas Markets operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.