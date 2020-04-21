Cardenas Markets Donates to Food Banks

With local food banks experiencing an increase in demand and decrease in resources during the coronavirus pandemic, the Cardenas Markets Foundation is donating funds totaling $60,000 to the following food banks in the areas the Ontario, Calif.-based grocer serves:

Alameda County Community Food Bank: $20,000.

Food Bank for Monterey County: $10,000.

Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano: $10,000.

Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas: $20,000

“Cardenas Markets is dedicated to the well being of the neighborhoods where we operate, and our commitment to the local community extends past the confines of our stores,” noted Marco Robles, executive director of Cardenas Markets Foundation. “Food banks are working hard to help our communities in these most difficult times, and we are pleased to provide this donation to help them advance their efforts.”

Additionally, Feeding America of Riverside I San Bernardino County, Second Harvest of the Silicon Valley, Inland Valley Hope Partners Pomona and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Arizona recently received gifts totaling $80,000 from the $250,000 fund that the Cardenas Markets Foundation established in immediate response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cardenas Markets operates 51 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, Cardenas has stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.