Walmart Gives $25M to Fight COVID-19

Walmart Inc. and its philanthropic arm, the Walmart Foundation, have committed the impressive sum of $25 million to aid front-line organizations responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In times of need, we see communities come together to do extraordinary things,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, EVP and chief sustainability officer for Walmart, and president of the Walmart Foundation. “This pandemic is no different. We are humbled by the efforts of our store associates, nonprofit partners and citizens across the globe who are coming together to support those in need. We hope these grants will help to expand critical response efforts as we continue to work together to address the impact of COVID-19.”

The funds will go to bolster the worldwide public health response, beef up food security, and support the needs of local communities in the United States and globally. This consists of:

$5 million to support international efforts to help countries prevent, detect and manage the coronavirus;

$10 million to aid food banks, school meal programs and organizations that provide access to food for underserved populations; and

$10 million to support efforts in local communities in the United States and international markets.

The first grants are expected to go out this week, with details regarding individual grants to be made public as they’re finalized.

Other grocers have also given substantial amounts to address the outbreak, among them San Antonio, Texas-based H-E-B, which is donating $3 million, and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, which has announced $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. operates about 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The mega-retailer is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Cincinnati-based Kroger and San Antonio, Texas-based H-E-B are Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, on PG's list.