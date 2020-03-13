Grocers Continue to Respond to Coronavirus

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles on how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the grocery retail and food industries.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States and citizens are advised to exercise caution in their daily interactions with others to stem the spread of the illness, grocers have attempted to allay fears by making public their policies with regard to COVID-19.

Among the latest supermarkets to do so were Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Reading, Pa.-based Redner’s Markets, both of which chose to address customers directly.

After reminding shoppers that it was “recently rated as one of the cleanest grocery stores in America by Consumer Reports,” a press release attributed to Natural Grocers’ Isely family noted, “We are diligently focusing on these standards even more so until the coronavirus passes.”

The company’s actions include:

Even more time spent cleaning stores, including cleaning commonly used areas more often, such as checkout lanes, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and cleaning shelves when restocking. During every shopping cart collection, associates will clean shopping cart handles and the child-sitting area. Cashiers will be clean the handles of hand baskets prior to returning them to the hand basket area. Additionally, cleaning wipes and/or sprays will be provided for customers to use to clean their shopping carts or baskets. The company’s stores that don’t already have hand sanitizer at the store’s entrance will have it within two weeks.

Encouraging sick employees to stay home with paid sick leave via the company’s Paid Time Off (PTO) policy, whereby associates amass PTO banks that can be used to cover time away from work. Additionally, Natural Grocers will provide up to two weeks of paid leave to both full-time and part-time workers if they’re diagnosed with COVID-19 or are placed under mandatory quarantine by public health authorities. If an employee is unable to return to work after that, additional pay replacement may be provided for up to an additional 12 weeks under the company’s short-term disability benefit.

Providing all associates, at their discretion, with a daily packet of NOW effervescent vitamin C to help support their immune systems, and limiting travel to business-essential travel only.

Asking customers to purchase only necessary items and not to hoard products, so that “all people can find the products they need to support their health and the health of their families.”

Meanwhile, in an emailed letter to “Redner’s Guests & Team Members,” company President/CEO Ryan S. Redner laid out his chain’s approach to the situation:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning schedules for bathrooms, checkouts, credit card terminals, all foodservice areas, shopping carts, and all door handles, among other places, with hand sanitizer dispensers and shopping cart/hand basket sanitizing wipes located at store entrances.

Suspending food sampling in stores and following best practices for all food handling and preparation.

Suspending operation of the salad bar, hot bar and other self-serve areas.

Reminding customers of the Shipt home shopping service available at most stores, through which groceries can be ordered online and delivered to a house in about an hour.

Encouraging shoppers to follow Centers for Disease Control-suggested hygiene practices

Implementing contingency plans with suppliers, transportation and store teams which include coordination with product vendors and suppliers to ensure the availability of food and cleaning supplies.

Instructing all associates to stay home if they’re sick, and providing them with hand sanitizer and sanitizing soap to enable more frequent hand washing.

Both grocers said that they were following the guidance of the CDC, with Redner's also citing "trusted federal state and local health organizations" in their response to the outbreak.

On the corporate responsibility front, pure-play online grocer FreshDirect plans over the next few weeks to “donate thousands of meals [and] deploy trucks and teams of employee volunteers to assist with the picking, packing and delivery of fresh food, to the East Harlem and Bronx NY Common Pantry centers,” as “part of an urgent effort to alleviate a shortage of volunteers as a result of cancellations due to the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.”