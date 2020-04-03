Press enter to search
Close search

Kroger Limits 'Coronavirus-Fighting' Products

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kroger Limits 'Coronavirus-Fighting' Products

By Abby Kleckler - 03/04/2020
Kroger Limits Purchases of 'Coronavirus-Fighting' Products
During the four weeks ended Feb. 22, 2020, medical mask unit sales were up 378% in the United States, according to Nielsen

As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, many retailers are trying to keep up with customers stocking cold and flu remedies, household sanitization products, and grocery staples. In response, The Kroger Co. is limiting the number of these items customers can buy. 

"Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu-related products to five each per order," Kroger said on its website. "Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery."

These limitations are for ecommerce orders, which, according to New York-based tech firm Chicory, are on the rise in urban areas due to the outbreak. Brimingham, Ala.-based meal-planning service eMeals, which gives users the option to order groceries online, an increase in orders submitted to its online grocery partners on Tuesday, March 3, compared with Tuesday, Feb. 25, too. Orders through Amazon were up 67%, Walmart up 41%, Instacart up 29%, Kroger up 13% and Shipt up 11%.  

Nielsen's initial research shows that consumers are rushing to build what they're calling "pandemic pantries." During the four weeks ended Feb. 22, 2020, medical mask sales were up significantly (319% dollar growth/378% unit growth) in the United States.

Hand sanitizer sales were up 73% in the same four weeks, but Nielsen said that it can project, based on trends elsewhere, that sanitizer sales won’t peak for some time.

Employing nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

How Coronavirus May Affect Grocery Shopping Habits

How Coronavirus May Affect Grocery Shopping Habits

Ecommerce is a natural choice for concerned consumers, but could this lead to a permanent shift in how Americans buy their food?

Online Grocery Orders Up in Urban Areas Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Online Grocery Orders Up in Urban Areas Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Spikes in usage could lead to widespread consumer adoption, according to tech company

Seafood Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Seafood Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Event was scheduled to take place March 15-17 in Boston

Expo West Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Expo West Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Event will not take place this week in Anaheim, Calif.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

How Coronavirus May Affect Grocery Shopping Habits
Food Retailers
How Coronavirus May Affect Grocery Shopping Habits
Labor, Tariff Costs Pressure Dollar Tree Q4
Food Retailers
Labor, Tariff Costs Pressure Dollar Tree Q4