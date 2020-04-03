Seafood Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus

A day after New Hope Network decided to postpone Natural Products Expo West due to the coronavirus outbreak, Diversified Communications made the same decision for the Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America.

The 40th edition of the Seafood Expo was scheduled to take place March 15-17 in Boston, but it has been postponed while the Portland, Maine-based multimedia company continues to look at other options.

"This decision has been difficult because of the major importance of this event to the industry," Diversified Communications wrote in a notice. "We heard from those of you who were concerned about health, safety and travel restrictions, and given the short time before the scheduled event date, and upcoming logistics, we have determined that postponement at this time is unavoidable."

Diversified Communications went on to say that it's committed to finding a solution to deliver an event in North America this year, and it plans next month to communicate details on where and when this will be.

Customers have the choice of rolling over exhibit space payment to the future 2020 event or to the March 2021 event in Boston.