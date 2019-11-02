Leading Phoenix Grocer Expands Into Tuscon

Los Altos Ranch Market, which currently operates seven stores in the Phoenix area, will open a store in Tuscon, Ariz., later this year. The chain will take over space previously occupied by a Fry’s location that closed in 2017, according to a local news report.

The Hispanic grocer, which is known for its meat, cheese and produce departments, first opened in 2002 and was acquired by Cardenas Market in 2017. The Los Altos Ranch Market acquisition and the current expansion into Tuscon is part of Cardenas Markets’ plan to become one of the largest Hispanic grocers in the United States. Cardenas has also acquired and rebranded Mi Pueblo stores.