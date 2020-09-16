Press enter to search
Cardenas Markets Marks Hispanic Heritage Month With Prizes



By Bridget Goldschmidt - 09/16/2020
Cardenas Markets Marks Hispanic Heritage Month With Prizes
Los Altos Ranch Market is one of the banners operated by Hispanic grocer Cardenas Markets.

Cardenas Markets will observe Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15, by rewarding its customers for their patronage and loyalty. Throughout the month-long celebration, the grocer will hold daily prize drawings in every one of its stores. More than 1,800 prizes totaling $250,000 will be given.

“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we also celebrate our valued customers,” said Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer Adam Salgado. “We thank them for allowing us to bring the freshest products that celebrate life, family and Hispanic culture to life daily”.

To enter the daily prize drawings shoppers must do one of the following: buy participating products from the Cardenas Markets Savings Guide, make a minimum grocery purchase of $30, or drop by Cardenas Markets' in-store customer service booth to get an entry form.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona, Ontario, California-based Cardenas Markets operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

